All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop coming next year

According to Canonical’s Oliver Grawert, the next long-term support release of Ubuntu will be available to download in 2 versions: a classic, deb-based version (default) and, for the first time, an immutable, snap-based build.
This makes sense, and was inevitable. I wonder how long they’re going to keep the .deb-based version around; I doubt they’d pull it any time soon. Still, competition is good, and it’s been clear for a while now that immutability is the next big thing in the desktop Linux world.
No thanks. Ill pass
Does it come with free additional 16GB of RAM for each device even the ones that do not support RAM upgrades?
No.
Meanwhile, Android has already solved the dependencies problem by making packages be standalone .apk files and extracting each app’s apk to its own directory. But that’s too simple for the Desktop Linux people.
So did macOS, the Atari ST, etc. I’d mention the Amiga, but that does have a lot of library searching issues…
Dependencies isn’t even the problem with Linux though, Desktop Linux solves that by having stuff in the package management system. If you install things outside of that, it’s also solved via flatpaks, appimages, etc. Pretty simple, really.
It is really one of the main problems with Linux though. Lately I’ve found more examples of Linux installs actively trying to destroy themselves due to dependency issues, and of course the community egging the user into uninstalling every package on their system, surely intending to say “well you should have known better” after the user destroys their install. Sorry, package managers still break and introduce more issues than they solve, just like old times. These flatpak/Snap/docker things try to mitigate the issues by static linking everything, but then they tend to break down in general and none of their apps will start without repairing the container software itself. It’s lead me to firm conclusion: Desktop Linux doesn’t have the resources to program in resiliency. A Windows update can detect it’s own failure to install, Linux just lets the user find out by surprise, and then they have to fix it themselves. The Linux kernel is stable, the Linux desktop doesn’t look like it will ever be, and no one is really measuring that part.
kurkosdr,
Are you only considering the RPM and DEB repositories in making that statement?
Why not consider the various desktop linux solutions that use self contained packages and can do sandboxing?
Also, while it sounds like you are just trying to snub linux, I really don’t think windows users have much room to criticize others on the grounds you are using without being quite hypocritical.
