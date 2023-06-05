Red Hat stops packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL and Fedora, suggests Flatpak instead

The tradeoff is that we are pivoting away from work we had been doing on desktop applications and will cease shipping LibreOffice as part of RHEL starting in a future RHEL version. This also limits our ability to maintain it in future versions of Fedora.
We will continue to maintain LibreOffice in currently supported versions of RHEL (RHEL 7, 8 and 9) with needed CVEs and similar for the lifetime of those releases (as published on the Red Hat website). As part of that, the engineers doing that work will contribute some fixes upstream to ensure LibreOffice works better as a Flatpak, which we expect to be the way that most people consume LibreOffice in the long term.
I’m no fan of Flatpak for a multitude of reasons, but at the same time, I can’t blame Red Hat and other distribution makers for not wanting to maintain a complex set of packages such as LibreOffice. This does give me pause regarding my current use of Fedora on two of my three machines, as I do not wish to rely on Flatpak for anything serious.
Generally, the idea that the OS vendor should “maintain packages” is absurd. Apps should be self-contained packages. That’s how it is in Android and MacOS for example. And even in Unix, we’d put stuff in /opt/app_name and consider it a self-contained package, there would be no pesky dependencies and dependency hell.
But you can always rely on the communitah to create a problem and then create a highly complex solution for it (Flatpak, Snap etc). And also start an eternal format war in the time inbetween (deb vs rpm).
Meanwhile, Steam is slowly evolving into the default package manager for Desktop Linux, and Wine is slowly evolving into the default stable API for Desktop Linux. Can you imagine if Desktop Linux achieves mainstream success that way, with a proprietary DRM client as the default package manager and the Win32 API as its stable API? Richard Stallman’s beard and Eric S Raymond’s mustache would both spontaneously combust.
kurkosdr,
Well, the thing is people complain about both ends of the spectrum (including you). It’s fine if you want self contained packages, we can use them today, but it means we need to tolerate less efficient use of resources. For better or worse, the distro manager is the only entity that can really coordinate things. This isn’t a limitation of linux itself, it just has to do with the fact that without coordination 3rd party developers will not be in sync…different library versions, different security patches, etc. When left to 3rd party developers, it’s quite likely some resources will be wildly out of date. Obviously opinions are mixed about which tradeoffs are worth making, but we should recognize that letting all applications bundle their own resources does come with cons.
Flatpak and snap are there to distribute apps like android/ios do. Also it sure seems rich to complain about flame wars when you’ve been pouring fuel on that fire.
I disagree. I find it very frustrating how much breaks in my windows VMs and old laptops. You can blame me for running unsupported versions of windows, which is fair, but then you have to give up the argument that windows is a stable platform. It is a moving target that most software developers follow when they update their development tools & environments.
In my experience the main barriers for linux aren’t technical, they’re political. Even when writing portable code or using a portable toolkit that generates linux applications literally for free, many software publishers are focused on operating systems with more market share. And while it irks that it reinforces monopolies, I do understand they’re following the money. Most application developers won’t even target macos with nearly 10X the market share of linux, so why would they target linux, or heck the BSDs, haiku, or anything else? For better or worse market share matters in business decisions, and this alone has been a big reason why most application developers won’t support linux. Wine is there to help bridge the gap because we live in a world where monopolies are a reality, unfortunately.
Android and MacOS are not good equivalents when comparing them to linux distros, since they both are single vendor closed ecosystems. So there is, officially, a single point of entry for apps there; their app stores.
Maybe we operate in different circles, but I don’t know a single person who uses steam on linux as a packaged manager.
Yeah, I have no clue how Steam is a package manager outside of the games it will install. It isn’t like you can install LibraOffice through it…
Very few distros really push desktop usage anymore. Ubuntu dropped it and with that the other players have quietly followed suit. There are “desktop friendly” distros, but none on a scale with pockets deep enough to make a dent. Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, Suse, Ubuntu and now Big Blue/RH have all followed this path. The money and marketshare is in servers, so that is where they are headed. Libre office is the first, but there will be many more user applications being dropped soon enough.
When did Ubuntu drop support for the desktop, that is news to the Ubuntu workstation I’m using to browse this site right now….
@javiercero1 Right? They haven’t dropped desktop support, and Debian will always try to be the universal operating system. RH dropping desktop packages is in scope with their ‘will they / won’t they’ attitude toward Desktop usage. Right around 20 years ago they outright said it would never happen… then they started to be the biggest financial / code backers to Gnome.
They haven’t dropped support, but they’ve dropped focus. We saw that with the death of Unity.
Compare Ubuntu compared to what was it was trying to achieve originally
https://www.osnews.com/story/11635/review-ubuntu-v504-hoary/
Ubuntu are now a server OS first, that can also be a desktop. That nich is now being filled by Mint and other distros using Ubuntu as a base.
Here’s your native LibreOffice for RPM based distros: https://download.documentfoundation.org/libreoffice/stable/
Works fine in Fedora. Been using it this way for over a decade now.
So i guess Fedora will go heavy on Flatpak and Ubuntu on Snap. Debian likely to stay more traditional for now.