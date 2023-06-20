EU: smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027

The European Union (EU) is set to usher in a new era of smartphones with batteries that consumers can easily replace themselves.
Earlier this week, the European Parliament approved new rules covering the design, production, and recycling of all rechargeable batteries sold within the EU.[…]
For “portable batteries” used in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and cameras, consumers must be able to “easily remove and replace them.” This will require a drastic design rethink by manufacturers, as most phone and tablet makers currently seal the battery away and require specialist tools and knowledge to access and replace them safely.
This should’ve been mandated more than a decade ago, but better late than never. Faulty batteries is one of the primary reasons people eventually upgrade, even when their device is otherwise still perfectly functional. Device owners should be able to easily open their device and replace the battery, and of course, said batteries should not be hindered by patents, trademarks, or any other artificial monopolies – anybody should be able to produce them.
The battery in my 2018 Dell XPS 13 9370 bulged a few years ago, but since the laptop is easily opened, it took me about 5 minutes to replace the faulty battery with a brand new one, and it only cost me about €100 – on a laptop that originally cost about €2200, I think that’s an amazing deal to keep the machine going. It’s otherwise in tip-top shape, and its 8th Gen i7, 16GB of RAM and 4K display can easily last me another ten years, especially since, as a Linux user, I won’t have to worry about my operating system killing off support.
Smartphones should be the same.
Yeah, I noticed this trend moving to laptops starting with the Apple Brand. The Anti-FRU, epidemic has spread to US manufacturers. Batteries, fans, drives, locked into a sealed unit. This forces extra money out of your pocket for AppleCare, and similar. I remember when there were standards in standardized Batteries( Now almost a dead industry except for DUracell and Energizer) Also on the rechargable front, there was a standard shape for smartphones and Blackberries. Those day s are gone as they’re sealed into the unit and when they buldge to the point that they’re unusable units, you’ll pay i fyour authenticator is an app on them along with your life. .LOL
great ! now our phone will last 10 years but still only have support for 3 ! so phones will still be going strong with a 7 years out of date firmware! but least thebattery life will be good.
but it’s ok because custom firmwares ? nope! locked bootloaders, we can’t have customers making phones software useful on phones we can’t be bothered to update !
leeloo,
+1, I’d love to see this be addressed.
At a minimum, if manufactures are unwilling to provide long term support, then they should be giving owners the build tools they need to support themselves. I don’t find it acceptable that manufacturers have control over our devices AND drop support while keeping control. As owners, we deserve the right to control our own hardware!
Hey, my Libram 5 can finally make / accept phone calls, I compiled Waydroid on it, and it can get updates for years with PureOS ir Debian, etc. Granted it only lasts a few hours on Battery…
Yes, changing batteries should not require a technician degree.
(I am exaggerating of course, ifixit + youtube makes it accessible, but still…)
The recents phones don’t have screws, you have to use special tools to carefully pry them open. Do it hastily, and you could break hinges, and bend the metal covers. Removing the battery itself? It is usually glued on, and excessively fragile: a good combination to get them bend, damaged, or otherwise lose shape, which is a great(!) opportunity to start lithium fires.
Not to mention you would probably lose water resistance. Next time you tip your phone in a cup of tea, it will be toast. (I have lost so many electronics to liquid damage, I don’t think this is an exception anymore).
Anyway, bottom line: I wholeheartedly agree with this decision. My only complaint is it was not soon enough.