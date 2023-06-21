Microsoft now says the new Outlook will replace Mail and Calendar apps by the end of 2024

The confusion over Microsoft’s plans to retire the current Mail and Calendar apps for Windows with the new Outlook for Windows app continues. Last week, Microsoft sent a message to Microsoft 365 admins stating the Mail and Calendar apps would be replaced by the new Outlook starting in September 2024. However, an apparent backlash against that timeframe caused Microsoft to send out a follow-up message stating it was now “reevaluating the timeline”.
Now, a new post on the Microsoft 365 message center, as shown by Windows enthusiast Tero Alhonen on Twitter, states that Microsoft won’t replace the apps with Outlook until sometime “by the end of next year.” This newly vague timeline shows Microsoft still doesn’t have a firm date yet, and may not have one for some time.
So Microsoft is – confusion aside – going to replace the native Windows e-mail and calendar applications with a website.
Not even Microsoft wants to write native Windows Applications. Makes you wonder just how much life Windows has left.
The mail app in win11 is just like win11. It works, but is confused. Some settings like “Signature” and “Default font” operate on a plane other than the rest of the stuff.
Thankfully, there’s mailspring. It’s also buggy, but is much more consistent.
Another vote for Mailspring from me! Although I will definitely be testing the new Outlook once the final version comes out. Unified inbox is my most-wanted feature, and the lack thereof is the biggest reason I don’t use Windows Mail.
Btw @Thom, while it’s built on web tech I am guessing there is a decent amount of native code behind the scenes. But yes for cross platform development it’s clearly the easiest choice. PS Mailspring is also web tech.