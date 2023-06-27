Microsoft wants to move Windows fully to the cloud

Microsoft has been increasingly moving Windows to the cloud on the commercial side with Windows 365, but the software giant also wants to do the same for consumers. In an internal “state of the business” Microsoft presentation from June 2022, Microsoft discuses building on “Windows 365 to enable a full Windows operating system streamed from the cloud to any device.”
Who wants this?
Seems like a rhetorical question 🙂
As a user of a company laptop running this version of office, it looks much the same as the legacy version except that it has ads, phones home, has longer startup delays (I think it’s because it’s phoning home and getting permission to run). and I find that I have to reactivate it periodically or else it opens files in read-only mode. As for pros, I guess saving files on microsoft servers might be considered a pro, but it’s not a pro for me. Personally I’d rather have the “non-cloud” version. Then again I might be an oddball, haha.
Alfman,
Office “Web” version more or less can run completely in the cloud for most applications. (Probably not those requiring connection to local databases for Excel, etc).
Which means, the local version being too much integrated with the cloud is probably not the best way if you care about data privacy. They first did this with One Note. It started as a desktop app, then they introduced a second “Windows Store” version that ran side-by-side, but stored the notebooks in the cloud, and slowly they replaced the original one.
Yes, it makes sense to have cloud docs for collaboration. Google has been eating their lunch in this area, and several other similar alternatives. However, I might not be willing to aggressively share all my documents with a cloud provider. Especially when they could block accounts at the whim of a false positive: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/aug/22/google-csam-account-blocked (this is Google, but I assume others could do similar mistakes).
I would actually want a “cloud Windows”. But I am also sure Microsoft will not do it to my liking.
It would be nice if I could use a simple client machine, possibly a Raspberry PI, or an older laptop, and use the latest version of Windows software. It would be even better if that came with some sort of isolation between apps, Qubes OS style.
Given even high interactivity applications like video games already work well in cloud setups now (at least when you have a good enough connection), this should be a no-brainer.
Yet, Microsoft is gatekeeping “app remoting” behind expensive Terminal license subscriptions. The same with containerized Windows applications on Docker (Windows Server 2016+ only). And I am sure they will include even more telemetry and ads into that platform
