Oracle responds to Red Hat source code changes

Oracle, who distributes an RHEL clone, has responded to Red Hat’s latest source code availability changes.
We want to emphasize to Linux developers, Linux customers, and Linux distributors that Oracle is committed to Linux freedom. Oracle makes the following promise: as long as Oracle distributes Linux, Oracle will make the binaries and source code for that distribution publicly and freely available. Furthermore, Oracle welcomes downstream distributions of every kind, community and commercial. We are happy to work with distributors to ease that process, work together on the content of Oracle Linux, and ensure Oracle software products are certified on your distribution.
The only good thing about Red Hat’s announced changes is that it will make Oracle’s life harder. That might make it all worthwhile.
I had this idea that all of the authors who published GPL software could just revoke IBM/Red Hat’s license to it, for violating the spirit, if not the letter of the license.
I mean look at the state of things; you can wake up tomorrow and find half of your digital media collection revoked by Sony or Disney when you didn’t even do anything wrong. So surely the authors of the GPL code can revoke a license over this? Companies like Sony demonstrate that you don’t have to have done anything wrong; they can just decide that you don’t deserve what you paid for anymore. And if this policy is good for the people at the bottom, then it is also good for those at the top.