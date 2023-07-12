Suse will Fork RHEL

Today SUSE, the company behind Rancher, NeuVector, and SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) and a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, announced it is forking publicly available Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and will develop and maintain a RHEL-compatible distribution available to all without restrictions. Over the next few years, SUSE plans to invest more than $10 million into this project.
The spicy bit here is that the CEO of SUSE, Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, worked at Red Hat for 18 years before joining SUSE.
Excellent.
Dang… take that oracle.
But in 5 years will there be SLES available on the suse website and the suse-rhel fork on another website ran by a separate organisation that suse altruistically set up? Or will the fork be integrated into the opensuse/sles world and what shape will that take?
I doubt doubling up development efforts to own your competitor would be a long-term solution…
Holy crap! What a move! good
Can anyone explain this to me?
Why not invest $10M into SLES? by promoting it as a true alternative to RHEL? Because I expect that maintaining and truly supporting RHEL takes as much as effort as it does to SLES. So they doubled their capacity needs while keeping RHEL users in RedHat.
Plus, by fighting back RHEL initiative is supporting leeches like AlmaLinux and RockyLinux: which compete with RHEL in support while not having to pay for engineering or development. At least RHEL develops things and upstreams a lot os stuff, something that Alma and Rocky don’t do at all.