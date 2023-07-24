 Home > Debian > Riscv64 becomes official Debian architecture

Riscv64 becomes official Debian architecture

Debian 2 Comments

After many years of effort, I am happy to announce that Debian riscv64 is now an official architecture!

This milestone is not the end of the journey but rather the beginning of a new one: the port will need to be rebootstrapped in the official archive, build daemons will have to be reinstalled and handed over to DSA, many bugs will need to be fixed. If everything goes well, the architecture will eventually be released with Trixie. Please note that this process will be long and will span several months.

An important step in any architecture’s life cycle is becoming an officially supported Debian architecture.

  1. 2023-07-24 5:19 am
    Alfman

    This is pretty cool.
    I’d like to give RISCV a shot at some point. Anyone have experience with an affordable SBC?

    The review of StarFive VisionFive 2 here is kind of harsh…
    https://jamesachambers.com/starfive-visionfive2-review/

    It’s recommended to have a USB to serial adapter to work with this device. You will need one to update the firmware once you first receive the board. That is disappointing to me because it impacts who I would want to recommend the board to. If it had been easy enough to use I was going to start recommending it as a better alternative to the Raspberry Pi for running a SBC Minecraft server but I’m legitimately not comfortable doing that yet except for experts.

    I wish it came with firmware capable of running the latest images though. The firmware flash process is tough and I’ll be publishing an article on it. It doesn’t help that the easy way to do it won’t work with the firmware they shipped. That only works *after* you have to set up a local TFTP server and flash the device in uboot over the serial console.

    I just do not get what these boards manufacturers are thinking trying to compete with the Raspberry Pi and yet are skipping the basics like including a built-in WiFi adapter or even things I can’t even believe I have to say such as the luxury of configuring your board with a monitor instead of having to attach a serial adapter to the GPIO pins. What year is it?
    I do this professionally and even I don’t want to deal with that….

    It also seems expensive for what you get and the only US supplier is amazon, which I try to avoid on principal. Early adapters have to make do with what’s available. Alas even established SBCs including RPI are suffering 100%+ inflation and widespread non-availability.

    • 2023-07-24 6:33 am
      Morgan

      That only works *after* you have to set up a local TFTP server and flash the device in uboot over the serial console.

      As much as I’d love to say this is an everyday thing (because it is for me, that’s how I flash the firmware on our Cisco wireless APs at work when needed), James is right that it just isn’t something a beginner in the SBC tinkering world would be able to do at the drop of a hat.

      With that said, and while I do feel that the StarFive is a great board for someone who is already familiar with such low level access to SBCs in general and I hope that future RISC-V boards are more beginner friendly, with the dearth of affordable Pi boards I think it’s a worthy investment even if it means having to learn a new procedure. After all, the Raspberry Pi Foundation at its core is about education and learning about electronics, and remembering back to the early days with the very first Pi board, there was a lot more hands-on and learning from scratch than there is now over a decade later.

