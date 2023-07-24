Google’s nightmare “Web Integrity API” wants a DRM gatekeeper for the web

Google’s plan is that, during a webpage transaction, the web server could require you to pass an “environment attestation” test before you get any data. At this point your browser would contact a “third-party” attestation server, and you would need to pass some kind of test. If you passed, you would get a signed “IntegrityToken” that verifies your environment is unmodified and points to the content you wanted unlocked. You bring this back to the web server, and if the server trusts the attestation company, you get the content unlocked and finally get a response with the data you wanted.
The web mercilessly mocked this idiotic proposal over the weekend, and rightfully so. This is an unadulterated, transparent attempt at locking down the web with DRM-like nonsense just to serve more targeted ads that you can’t block. This must not make its way into any browser or onto any server in any way, shape, or form. The less attention we give to this drivel, the better.
This is what Tiviization looks like when applied to open web technologies. 🙁
Are you sure? If nobody’s paying attention and actively protesting it, it may make it’s way into the dominant browser. Once the majority of the user base are running it, google will start cranking the knobs to force more users to be authenticated by the DRM to use sites like youtube and maybe even encourage adsense websites to enable DRM as well.
Who knows how far this would go, but it opens up a lot of concerning possibilities for increased google control IMHO.
This is why it’s a bad idea to have a company like Google have such a large market share in the browser market: They can implement unofficial extensions to the official W3C standards that serve their interests (while being detrimental to the interests of users) and then every other browser vendor faces pressure to play along or be locked out.
This is why it’s sad to see Firefox have such a low browser market share: It’s a fine browser (even if you think pre-Quantum Firefox sucked, that was years ago, the current versions are good), but it doesn’t matter, people will choose Chrome because it comes pre-installed in Android and they want to sync bookmarks, history, and the like between desktop and smartphone.
Ironically, Safari (Apple) is our only hope to keep Google’s EEE strategy of W3C standards in check, since it’s the only browser that brings enough critical mass (of users not having the latest unofficial Google extension) to the table.