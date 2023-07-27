 Home > Windows > Smashing the limits: installing Windows XP in DOSBox-X

Smashing the limits: installing Windows XP in DOSBox-X

2 Comments

In my previous article, I described how I managed to install Windows 2000 in DOSBox-X.

Even though this experiment was successful, I was not really with the results. While I got Windows 2000 working, I didn’t want to stop there. The final goal for the project was to get Windows XP running instead. However, after multiple attempts I gave up, thinking that Windows XP was impossible to use.

Well – I was wrong.

I can’t believe this works.

2 Comments

  1. 2023-07-27 3:58 pm
    leech

    Makes sense, DosBox-X at its heart is just emulating peripherals for x86 stuff.

    • 2023-07-27 5:22 pm
      chriscox

      While true, the common thought that anything 15 years old is “who cares”, and then to go back even farther than that…. IMHO, this takes a lot of dedication. So, the fact that it works, as far as the 99% crowd goes, “this makes no sense.”

