Commander Keen’s adaptive tile refresh

I have been reading Doom Guy by John Romero. It is an excellent book which I highly recommend. In the ninth chapter, John describes being hit by lightning upon seeing Adaptive Tile Refresh (ATS). That made me realize I never took the time to understand how this crucial piece of tech powers the Commander Keen (CK) series.

During my research I was surprised to learn that ATS only powered the first CK trilogy. The second trilogy turned out to use something far better.

I’ve played all the Commander Keen games as a child over and over again, but being quite young at the time (I’m from 1984, so do the math), it never dawned on me just how much of a technological marvel these games really were.

  1. 2023-07-27 6:01 pm
    Alfman

    I finally asked what actually happens if you just go off the edge [OF THE VRAM]?

    If you take your [CRTC] start and you say OK, I can move over and I get to what should be the bottom of the memory window. […] What happens if I start at 0xFFFE at the very end of the 64k block? It turns out it just wraps back around to the top of the block.

    I’m like oh well this makes everything easy. You can just scroll the screen everywhere and all you have to draw is just one new line of tiles.

    It just works. We no longer had the problem of having fields of similar colors. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, you could be having a completely unique world and you’re just drawing the new strip.

    I’m surprised they didn’t figure this out in commander keen 1 and invented a far more convoluted method originally. I’ve used this method myself and IMHO this method is relatively obvious for people familiar with low level graphics programming from that era.

