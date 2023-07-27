Commander Keen’s adaptive tile refresh

I have been reading Doom Guy by John Romero. It is an excellent book which I highly recommend. In the ninth chapter, John describes being hit by lightning upon seeing Adaptive Tile Refresh (ATS). That made me realize I never took the time to understand how this crucial piece of tech powers the Commander Keen (CK) series.
During my research I was surprised to learn that ATS only powered the first CK trilogy. The second trilogy turned out to use something far better.
I’ve played all the Commander Keen games as a child over and over again, but being quite young at the time (I’m from 1984, so do the math), it never dawned on me just how much of a technological marvel these games really were.
I’m surprised they didn’t figure this out in commander keen 1 and invented a far more convoluted method originally. I’ve used this method myself and IMHO this method is relatively obvious for people familiar with low level graphics programming from that era.