CP/M ported to to 30-year-old digital typewriter

CP/M is an operating system dating to the mid-1970s that found its niche giving cheap 8-bit home computers the flexibility, if not the power, of expensive workstations. The Brother SuperPowerNote was a fancy and “very weird” portable typewriter from the early 1990s. David Given ported the former to the latter, creating a freakishly versatile laptop. The source code is on github!↫ Rob Beschizza
And now I’m browsing eBay for electronic/digital typewriters again. There’s so many of them! And they all look so awesome and fun! Please stop me!
One day I’ll finally pull the trigger.
The attraction to old tech is palpable, I suspect in part it is because we can see, hear and feel the cause and effect of interactions with a device. As silly as it sounds, it become hypnotic like the exposed mechanism of a mechanical clock or watch.
Pull apart and modern device and it’s exposed as a soulless pile of junk sitting on your desk, do the same for mechanical or electromechanical devices and it leaves you with a feeling of some craft. For me a great example of old versus new are slide rules versus calculators, something seems lost with the ease of use of the modern calculator, like we easily get a more accurate answer faster, but in doing so we fail to understand the problem.