Speaking of fun little tools:

Paginator is a desktop pager for EWMH-compliant X11 window managers. Paginator provides a graphical interface displaying the current configuration of all desktops, allowing the user to change the current desktop or the current active window with the mouse.

Exactly what it says on the tin, and adds some usability to the desktop pager concept to something like Window Maker.

