Today, we’re announcing some important new features in Google Search to help you stay in control of your personal information, privacy and online safety.

There’s improved tools to remove results about yourself, such as those containing phone numbers and such, as well as easier ways to remove explicit content about yourself, such as photos. Of course, tools such as these merely remove the results from Google Search – they don’t actually remove them from the web.

