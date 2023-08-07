Intel graphics drivers now collect telemetry by default

The latest version of Intel Arc GPU Graphics Software introduced an interesting change that isn’t reflected in the Release Notes. The installer of the 101.4578 beta drivers add a “Compute Improvement Program” (CIP) component as part of the “typical” setup option that is enabled by default. Under the “custom” installer option that you have to activate manually, you get to select which components to install. The Compute Improvement Program can be unchecked here, to ensure data collection is disabled. The benignly named CIP is a data collection component that tracks your PC usage and performance in the background (not just that of the GPU), so Intel can use the data to improve its future products. Intel created a dedicated webpage that spells out what CIP is, and what its scope of data collection is; where is says that CIP “does not collect your name, email address, phone number, sensitive personal information, or physical location (except for country).”
NVIDIA’s and AMD’s drivers also contain telemetry collection software, and only AMD tries to be as transparent as possible about it by offering a check box during installation, whereas Intel and NVIDIA hide it behind the “custom” option.
Needless to say, Linux users don’t have to worry about this.
Everyone should read the intel link and expand the topics. It’s worse than the quoted text claims…
Intel monitoring website usage…really? I find this kind of shocking, our web usage has no bearing whatsoever on intel arc drivers. Intel generates tracking IDs for each computer (ie cookies), giving them the means to track users over time without any other identifying information, which they claim not to collect…
Whenever these privacy invading topics come up, I always want to see actual log entries to see exactly what they are recording. I think this is a completely reasonable request, unfortunately though services rarely ever provide or disclose exactly what they are taking. And there may be other ways users can be correlated with other databases. For example while intel says the computing improvement program doesn’t log IPs, it doesn’t strictly mean that intel aren’t using internet firewalls that do.
I’m not alleging intel have malicious intent, but if they don’t really need the data to improve ARC hardware, and it doesn’t appear that they need all these categories, then it’s better for users that they simply don’t collect it at all. The thing that people may overlook is that this data can be subpoenaed and used in lawsuits or even in criminal cases. In other words, the fact that intel doesn’t collect “personal information” doesn’t negate that the ownership of IDs can be tracked and proven after the fact.
Intel needs to learn about https://martinfowler.com/bliki/Datensparsamkeit.html
ssokolow,
Thanks for the link!
I’ll try to remember this word “Datensparsamkeit”, it’s definitely a useful concept!
This sort of nonsense is why the “I just want things to work” gaming PC I recently built from hand-me-down or spare parts currently runs Windows 7 rather than Windows 10, and has been hooked up such that its network connection can only be used to exchange files with my main PC, not the Internet.
(Anything too old to Just Work™ on 64-bit Windows 7 gets installed on the Windows XP or Windows 98SE/DOS machines in my retro-hobby corner, where it can also Just Work™.)
ssokolow,
I concur, and have kept windows 7 around for as long as a could. But realistically my experience was getting worse and worse on account of microsoft intentionally sabotaging standard software runtime dependencies to break on windows 7. The vast majority of developers compile with default settings, which means that any recent software builds stop running on windows 7 even though the APIs are 100% compatible. *Grumble*
This is always so funny to me. It’s EASIER to get (especially old) Windows things to work on Linux these days than it often is on modern Windows (especially games), and they often run a lot better. On top of that, Linux or even macOS are FAR more reliable than Windows even pretends to be, and you don’t have to constantly spend 4 hours updating everything.
If you want something that “just works” – why are you still on Windows? My guess is it’s a sunk cost fallacy. Most people don’t consider how much special knowledge they have built up around how to make things work on Window, compared with how much special knowledge they’d have to procure to make things work on Linux. Linux is actually easier, and also more reliable. It’s just that you haven’t put in the time the same way you have with Windows. The reliable part is the important part. With Windows you have to KEEP investing that time and effort – like all the time, because it’s so unreliable. It’s a total waste of effort, and you don’t even get to own the software. Windows will never be “yours”.