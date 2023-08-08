Cyber-attack on UK’s electoral registers revealed

The UK’s elections watchdog has revealed it has been the victim of a “complex cyber-attack” potentially affecting millions of voters.

The Electoral Commission said unspecified “hostile actors” had managed to gain access to copies of the electoral registers, from August 2021.

Hackers also broke into its emails and “control systems” but the attack was not discovered until October last year.

The watchdog has warned people to watch out for unauthorised use of their data.