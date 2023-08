A necessary correction to an earlier post: support for Haiku has not been upstreamed into GCC. From the Haiku development mailing list:

It is definitely our goal to get Haiku’s GCC toolchain upstream, and that commit does indeed nudge us a little in that direction… However it’s a small portion of a larger commit adding architecture support.

Good to have this cleared up.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today