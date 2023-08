FreeBSD is a compelling and cutting-edge operating system that provides a wealth of features and advantages. FreeBSD’s deep OpenZFS integration, completely customizable packaging, and the ability to manage a huge fleet with a small team make it a clear contender for consideration in your next infrastructure build.

This one’s written by a company that, among other things, sells FreeBSD and OpenZFS support, so take that into account when reading the article.

