Comparing Windows uninstallers, getting upset and then deciding to make my own

Unfortunately for me, I couldn’t just let this one go.
I tested all the popular Windows uninstallers and I didn’t like what I saw. I thought many of these programs had some rudimentary issues with their user interface, and they just didn’t work that well.
How difficult could it really be to do something better?
As it turned out, it was very difficult, actually.
It’s 2023, and Windows users still cannot centrally manage their software. People have to create multiple uninstaller programs to finally make a decent one, and not only does it need to uninstall applications, it also needs to somehow find all the garbage files and registry keys these applications barf all over the system.
We deserve so much better than this trash.
Take this: Brother’s latest drivers include crapware that direct you to a Popup, EVEN if you refill your toner. This happens daily at first. Now Twice daily. This software is called PowerEngage. I have NOT found a way to get rid of it manually , even looking for a registry key fails. GOD I hate Windows AND now Brother! I’ve even uninstalled the entire driver set through Add/Remove Programs. LOL
To be entirely fair, Linux also has the same problem, but to a much smaller degree.
Config files in /etc, log files under /var/log, caches in /var/run/, and many others will be spread around after you install a software. And there is no definitive answer to: what should stay and what should go.
Because if you edit your SSH config, you might not always want to remove it. Next time you install, you might want to start from where you left off (or the opposite). Same with logs, and others.
To be fair, there is apt remove and apt purge, and most package maintainers take good care of all possible places of artifacts. However that is not always done perfectly.
And then there is docker, snap, and other container managers. They too will leave things behind, but again, to be fair, much easier to clean.
For Windows, unfortunately, the places these files go are even more widespread. There is Program Files, there are also shared libraries (STD C++, etc), which were only installed for this package. But are they needed for the next program you have installed? And then AppData, Local\AppData, AllUsers, and many other random directories will contain files generated by this application.
The only surefire way it rolling back to a previous snapshot (System Restore), which actually works. (Windows team should be commended for building a true transactional filesystem). But that means everything else installed after it are lost.
Anyway, it is a trade-off between being able to support the Windows 1.0 applications 30+ years later, and at the same time trying to do the modern best practices.