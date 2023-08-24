 Home > FreeBSD > FreeBSD on Firecracker

FreeBSD on Firecracker

FreeBSD No Comments

In June 2022, I started work on porting FreeBSD to run on Firecracker. My interest was driven by a few factors.

First, I had been doing a lot of work on speeding up the FreeBSD boot process and wanted to know the limits that could be reached with a minimal hypervisor.

Second, porting FreeBSD to new platforms always helps to reveal bugs — both in FreeBSD and on those platforms.

Third, AWS Lambda only supports Linux at present; I’m always eager to make FreeBSD more available in AWS (although adoption in Lambda is out of my control, Firecracker support would be a necessary precondition).

The largest reason, however, was simply because it’s there. Firecracker is an interesting platform, and I wanted to see if I could make it work.

Firecracker is Amazon’s virtual machine monitor. This article goes in great detail about the process of porting FreeBSD to run on Firecracker.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @thomholwerda@social.tchncs.de

Leave a Reply