DeviceTree overlays on Zephyr RTOS: adding I2C or SPI

After 18 months developing with the Zephyr RTOS, I’m starting to become a strong proponent. In my opinion, one of the key advantages of the Zephyr RTOS is the hardware abstraction. It allows applications to be written for Zephyr that are platform independent and can be moved between different boards including different manufacturers of microcontrollers. In a world still suffering from chip shortages, it has been a breath of fresh air.

Zephyr is a small real-time operating system (RTOS) designed for embedded microcontrollers such as the ARM Cortex-M series devices. As a project of the Linux Foundation, it shares many similarities with Linux, including DeviceTree and more recently, Pin Control. This is at the heart of how Zephyr gets its platform independence.