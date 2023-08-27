Not everything is secret in encrypted apps like iMessage and WhatsApp

The mess I’m describing — end-to-end encryption but with certain exceptions — may be a healthy balance of your privacy and our safety.
The problem is it’s confusing to know what is encrypted and secret in communications apps, what is not and why it might matter to you.
To illuminate the nuances, I broke down five questions about end-to-end encryption for five communications apps.
This is straightforward and good overview of what, exactly, is end-to-end encrypted in the various chat and IM applications we use today. There’s a lot of ifs and buts here.