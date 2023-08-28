 Home > General Development > How to create a Qt 5 ARM/Intel universal binary for Mac

How to create a Qt 5 ARM/Intel universal binary for Mac

General Development No Comments

I recently released a big update for my Mac ROM SIMM Programmer software which is written using Qt for cross-platform compatibility. As part of the update I wanted to release the Mac build as a universal x86_64/arm64 binary so that M1/M2 Mac users would be able to run it natively. It doesn’t currently compile for Qt 6, although I think I can fix that in the future without too much effort. However, Qt 5.15.9 and later do support creating universal binaries out of the box, so I decided to figure out how to set it all up.

Even though I think I have pretty decent Google-fu, it was difficult to piece everything together to accomplish this goal. I’m hoping this post can serve as a reference for people in the future. These instructions are based on Qt 5.15.10 because that is the latest version that is currently open source. I did this on an M2 Mac Mini running macOS 13.5.1 Ventura.

Useful information for those that need it. I’m not one of those, but I’m sure some of you are.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @thomholwerda@social.tchncs.de

Leave a Reply