Windows BFS drivers gets an update

Haiku developer PulkoMandy has released a new version of the BFS Windows driver, fixing some problems.

In case you need to access your BFS (and possibly SkyFS, but I can’t test that) partitions from Windows, I just fixed some problems in [the driver] and made a binary available.

With Haiku becoming increasingly useable on a day-to-day basis, tools like these to make the cross-platform life just a bit easier are essential, so I’m glad the Haiku developers are dedicating some time to things like this as well.