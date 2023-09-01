The technical merits of Wayland are mostly irrelevant

Today I read Wayland breaks your bad software, which is in large part an inventory of how Wayland is technically superior to X. I don’t particularly disagree with Wayland’s general technical merits and improvements, but at this point I think that they are mostly irrelevant. As such, I don’t think that talking about them will do much to shift more people to Wayland.

(Of course, people have other reasons to talk about Wayland’s technical merits. But a certain amount of this sort of writing seems to be aimed at persuading people to switch.)

I say that the technical merits are irrelevant because I don’t believe that they’re a major factor any more in most people moving or not moving to Wayland.