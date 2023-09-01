The technical merits of Wayland are mostly irrelevant

Today I read Wayland breaks your bad software, which is in large part an inventory of how Wayland is technically superior to X. I don’t particularly disagree with Wayland’s general technical merits and improvements, but at this point I think that they are mostly irrelevant. As such, I don’t think that talking about them will do much to shift more people to Wayland.
(Of course, people have other reasons to talk about Wayland’s technical merits. But a certain amount of this sort of writing seems to be aimed at persuading people to switch.)
I say that the technical merits are irrelevant because I don’t believe that they’re a major factor any more in most people moving or not moving to Wayland.
There’s always multiple angles to things like this, and I would prefer to highlight them when I can.
The upgrades that Wayland brings to the user are needed in this decade (e.g. smoothness, screen sizing etc). Wayland is a needed step. The problem is that it’s already old school architecture. Basically, Wayland was developed as an architecture in 2008, and that’s epochs away in terms of how modern compositors work today. I’d say, the most progressive and modern architecture when it comes to compositors is Android’s. It surpasses everything else out there, any other OS, mobile or desktop. That is the model that needed to be literally copied over.
Well, yes — but that’s not the people that should be making the change!
Switching most of the user base over to Wayland is IMO the task of two different (although often imbricated) groups of people:
• Software developers (of GUI-enabled desktops and applications)
• Linux distribution developers and builders
When enough software developers understand the real technical reasons (that are important to them, or that they are convinced to push the users to), Wayland support for users becomes feasible. This means — why didn’t users migrate over to Wayland 10 years ago, when Weston became available? Because they’d be stuck in a better environment, but without application support. Of course, it was great that the major graphical toolkits’ developers became convinced of porting their code to Wayland. And, yes, a decade ago there was the discussion of whether Wayland or Mir (or something else entirely) would get the needed traction (or whether X.org would wake from its slumber and get cleaned up as it did during the XFree→X.org shakedown).
Around five years after, some distribution developers started adopting Wayland instead of X.org by default, at least in GNOME-land. I know I hated it when Debian did so (I think I suffered it was early in the pandemic, when I upgraded my wife’s computer). We used to have different incarnations of vnc installed in all of our home computers, and suddenly it stopped working. I moved them all back to X.org.
Slowly and steadily, all major pain points are being taken care of. Some desktop environments, as the article points out, still don’t offer native Wayland support — but I predict they will cede and jump over within the next three years.
*nod* “X.org is such a mature codebase that I can run it for months without a crash taking down my session” isn’t exactly a technical merit of the protocols, regardless of whether it’s being surfaced by Wayland compositors moving the crash/bug-prone compositor into the same process.
If KDE weren’t making decent progress toward compositor crash recovery and LTS releases of distros that offer X sessions didn’t exist, and I weren’t already well on my way to jettisoning those foot-dragging GTK apps for unrelated reasons (UI design ones), I’d be looking into building a stack which runs something like Xpra on top of XWayland on top of a Wayland compositor existing purely for hardware support, and then connect all my apps to that over X11, to synthesize crash recovery without a single point of failure that could take down all my apps that sticking something like kwin_wayland’s X11 backend on top of that would be.
In the longer term, I’m hoping that Arcan will develop into something that is to Wayland compositors as AwesomeWM was to Mutter… something which supports the same applications, but which provides enough “this is UNIX and UNIX is a reprogrammable IDE like emacs is, so don’t try to swaddle the programmers”-ness to implement the compositor I want.
I certainly VERY MUCH appreciate the outlook and level of detail on Arcan’s blog.
(And I say this as someone who initially welcomed Wayland’s support for things like multi-monitor tearing prevention and/or VRR, and preventing applications from being able to permanently change the resolution by accident.)