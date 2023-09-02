 Home > Linux > Linux from Scratch 12.0 released

Linux from Scratch 12.0 released

The Linux From Scratch community is pleased to announce the release of LFS Version 12.0, LFS Version 12.0 (systemd), BLFS Version 12.0, and BLFS Version 12.0 (systemd).

This release is a major update to both LFS and BLFS.

The LFS release includes updates to binutils-2.41, gcc-13.2.0, and glibc-2.38. In total, 38 packages were updated since the last release. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 6.4.12.

One day, after I’m done with learning Nix and NixOS, I’ll perform a Linux from Scratch installation.

