Aero: a UNIX-like operating system in Rust

Speaking of operating systems written in Rust – a popular activity as of late – one of the SoC contributors to Redox is also writing their own operating system in rust, called Aero.
Aero is a new modern, experimental, unix-like operating system written in Rust. Aero follows the monolithic kernel design and it is inspired by the Linux Kernel. Aero supports modern PC features such as Long Mode, 5-level paging, and SMP (multicore), to name a few.
Open source, of course, licensed under the GPL, version 3.
GPL, v3…. I can’t imagine why anyone would do this. There are VERY good reasons why Linux never upgraded to GPL v3 and many other projects have opted for BSD/MIT or 0BSD in recent years.