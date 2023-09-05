 Home > OS News > Aero: a UNIX-like operating system in Rust

Aero: a UNIX-like operating system in Rust

OS News 1 Comment

Speaking of operating systems written in Rust – a popular activity as of late – one of the SoC contributors to Redox is also writing their own operating system in rust, called Aero.

Aero is a new modern, experimental, unix-like operating system written in Rust. Aero follows the monolithic kernel design and it is inspired by the Linux Kernel. Aero supports modern PC features such as Long Mode, 5-level paging, and SMP (multicore), to name a few.

Open source, of course, licensed under the GPL, version 3.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @thomholwerda@social.tchncs.de

One Response

  1. 2023-09-05 10:37 am
    cb88

    GPL, v3…. I can’t imagine why anyone would do this. There are VERY good reasons why Linux never upgraded to GPL v3 and many other projects have opted for BSD/MIT or 0BSD in recent years.

Leave a Reply