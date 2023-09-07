ELKS 0.7.0 released

ELKS is a project providing a Linux-like OS for systems based on the Intel IA16 architecture (16-bit processors: 8086, 8088, 80188, 80186, 80286, NEC V20, V30 and compatibles). Such systems are ancient computers (IBM-PC XT / AT and clones) as well as more recent SBCs, SoCs, and FPGAs. ELKS supports networking and installation to HDD using both MINIX and FAT file systems.

Version 0.7.0 was recently released, and it includes support for several new systems, among which is the Book 8088, a recently released 8088 laptop from China that’s been making the rounds on YouTube. Of course, it also comes with a bunch of new commands and applications, like mail from MINIX, the visual file manager fm, and more, and the usual load of bug fixes.