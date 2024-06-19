The ExectOS operating system

ExectOS is a preemptive, reentrant multitasking operating system that implements the XT architecture which derives from NT architecture. It is modular, and consists of two main layers: microkernel and user modes. Its’ kernel mode has full access to the hardware and system resources and runs code in a protected memory area. It consists of executive services, which is itself made up on many modules that do specific tasks, a kernel and drivers. Unlike the NT, system does not feature a separate Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) between the physical hardware and the rest of the OS. Instead, XT architecture integrates a hardware specific code with the kernel. The user mode is made up of subsystems and it has been designed to run applications written for many different types of operating systems. This allows us to implement any environment subsystem to support applications that are strictly written to the corresponding standard (eg. DOS, or POSIX). Thanks to that ExectOS will allow to run existing software, including Win32 applications.↫ ExectOS website
What ExectOS seems to be is an implementation very close to what Windows NT originally was – implementing the theory of Windows NT, not the reality. It’s clearly still in very early development, but in theory, I really like the idea of what they’re trying to achieve here. Windows NT is, after all, in and of itself not a bad concept – it’s just been tarred and feathered by decades of mismanagement from Microsoft. Implementing something that closely resembles the original, minimalist theories behind NT could lead to an interesting operating system for sure.
ExectOS is open source, contains its own boot loader, only runs on EFI, and installation on real hardware, while technically possible, is discouraged.
Intriguing little project. One of their goals is to support Windows NT drivers:
It would be good to hear more about this goal, seems very ambitious.
In their FAQ they also address discussions around Wine and ReactOS.
Not really clear what the XT architecture (or the XTOS specification) is. It seems both are being developed as they go along.
That faq just raises more questions. Is this just another fork of ReactOS with gpl3 slapped on all of it illegally like other forks? (Some bsd and other licenses in ReactOS base). It says Wine’s opinion of ReactOS is they use dirty reverse engineering, with no citation. Looks like something to stay away from for now.
I’ve seen these sorts of “multiplatform” OSes come and go before. Pretty sure 10 or so years ago another popped up on this very site and that one petered out.
It’s an interesting concept, and whilst the politics seem “messy” in regards to their opinions on ReactOS, the principals of the OS seem strong. Differentiating themselves from NT is not a bad idea, and could definitely lead to a strong, stable kernel and basis for subsystems.
The potential is there, but i highly doubt it will be realised. Small independent OS projects like this, with no targeted compatibility platform almost always die on the vine and rarely gain any significant community around them. There are, of course, exceptions, but i suspect this one will be proving the rule.