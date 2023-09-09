SoftGPU: SW and HW accelerated driver for Windows 9x virtual machines

Do you need software and hardware accelerated graphics drivers for Windows 9x running inside a virtual machine? Well, here’s SoftGPU, which will give you just that in Bochs, VirtualBox, Qemu, or VMware, for Windows 95, 98, or ME. The Github page provides detailed instructions on setting up the optimal virtual machines, and information about what, exactly, each virtual machine and diver supports and doesn’t support. On top of that, there’s links to a number of YouTube videos showing the driver in action.

Excellent work, and this will allow you to get the most out of your Windows 9x virtual machines.