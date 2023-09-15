GNOME this week: Libadwaita 1.4 released

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 08 to September 15.

It wasn’t a massive week for the GNOME project – at least when it comes to easily digestible improvements that fit neatly on a blog post – but there’s still a few notable points. First and foremost, the release of Libadwaita 1.4, which brings UI breakpoints, which allows developers to create arbitrary layouts for their applications at different sizes. It also comes with new adaptive widgets, which should fix a whole slew of problems that crop up when resizing an application.

For the rest, a whole bunch of GNOME applications have been updated, as well as a number of extensions.