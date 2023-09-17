Understanding the origins and the evolution of Vi and Vim

Inspired by a previous port of Stevie for the Commodore Amiga, Bram Moolenaar began working on Vim for the Amiga in 1988.
Yes, you read that right… Vim was originally developed for the Commodore Amiga! I’m always surprised to see that not many programmers know that, including those that use Vim daily.
I had no idea that Vim started on the Amiga, and I doubt many people do.
We could call it a fork of Stevie In today’s language, which was developed on Atari ST. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stevie_(text_editor)
I use vim all the time out of habit, but at some point along the way in the 8.0 version many of the new features significantly impeded my workflow. Especially the auto formatting and mouse integration completely breaks console copy/paste functionality. Rather than doing what I tell it to vim regularly screws up code formatting trying to interpret what is being entered, which sucks for touch typing because now you’ve got to babysit vim to make sure it does what’s it’s told. Want to copy? Tough that’s broken now. Want to paste code from a website? Tough, the formatting’s all screwed up now. I don’t know if these are the fault of upstream vim project or maybe they’re debian/ubuntu customizations, but the changes were unacceptable to me and I find myself having to hack out those upgrades every time I install vim to get it to work as it used to.