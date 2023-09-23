Making a micro Linux distro

In this article, we’ll talk about building up a tiny (micro) Linux “distribution” from scratch. This distribution really won’t do much, but it will be built from scratch.
We will build the Linux kernel on our own, and write some software to package our micro-distro.
Lastly, we are doing this example on the RISC-V architecture, specifically QEMU’s
riscv64 virtmachine. There’s very little in this article that is specific to this architecture, so you might as well do an almost identical exercise for other architectures like
x86. We recently went through the RISC-V boot process with SBI and bare metal programming for RISC-V, so this is just a continuation up the software stack.
