macOS 14 Sonoma: the Ars Technica review

Apple released macOS 14.0 Sonoma today, and what’s the best way to celebrate the new release? Why, the Ars Technica review, of course.
So macOS Sonoma is a perfectly typical macOS release, a sort of “Ventura-plus” that probably has one or two additions that any given person will find useful but which otherwise just keeps your Mac secure and avoids weird iCloud compatibility problems with whatever software is running on your phone. You probably don’t need to run out and install it, but there’s no real reason to avoid it if you’re not aware of some specific bug or compatibility problem that affects the software you use. It’s business as usual for Mac owners. Let’s dive in.
You can download and install it from the usual place if your Mac supports it.
Well, looks like my 2017 iMac has been left behind. I’ll get two more years of security updates on Ventura, and then I’m software obsolete in September 2025.
Oddly enough, that’s about the same time that my 2017 t470s gets obsoleted (it’s unsupported under Windows 11, and Windows 10 support ends in October 2025).
Both of these are shorter support windows than I got from my 2011 iMac or 2012 (non-Retina) Macbook Pro, which both clocked in at 10 years.
Of all of these, the Thinkpad was the most expensive machine (at a retail price of about $1600). The MBP (retail $1200) was the next most expensive and had the longest support life. And so the whole situation makes me realize that:
a) for all the complaining people may do about the support life of Apple’s computers, that support life isn’t any shorter than their Wintel counterparts and — outside the windows of Apples architecture changes — is somewhat better.
b) spending more on a computer probably ought to get you a longer period of software support, but does not necessarily.
c) of all these software support examples, the short lifespan for the Thinkpad is the most nonsensical, and
d) this is a preposterous waste. My 2012 MacBook Pro and 2011 iMac are still perfectly serviceable pieces of hardware, just as my 2017 Thinkpad and iMac will be perfectly serviceable in 2025. It seems totally reasonable to mandate 15 years of software support for this kind of hardware, which is generally very well made and would otherwise last an arbitrarily long time.