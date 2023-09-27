 Home > Google > ChromeOS 117 brings Material You to ChromeOS

ChromeOS 117 brings Material You to ChromeOS

Google No Comments

Google is rolling out ChromeOS 117, and it’s a very big update for Chromebooks that adds Material You, as well as other usability enhancements.

A pretty big update to ChromeOS, and the Material You is definitely welcome – perhaps it fixes up some of the issues I had with ChromeOS when I reviewed it a few months ago. The quick settings panel has been completely redesigned, too, this update adds specific colour correction settings for people with certain eye conditions, and a whole lot more.

The update will roll out over the coming days.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @thomholwerda@social.tchncs.de

Leave a Reply