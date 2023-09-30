This week in KDE: time for the new features

Another week of KDE Plasma 6 big smashing and new features, and it’s a long list of good stuff. The biggest news this week:

The Overview and Desktop Grid effects have been merged together into one, with fluid and natural-feeling touchpad gestures to transition between all states. It’s really awesome work, and also fixed a ton of open bug reports!

There’s quite a few other things in here, such as indicators for when the camera is in use in the system tray, fixes for floating panels, improved systemd integration so killing processes when logging out should be less buggy, and a whole lot more.