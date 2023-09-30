Apple blames iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems on third party developers

It seems the new iPhone 15 Pro is having overheating issues, and while I normally don’t really care and don’t mention this sort of nonsense, I found Apple’s response to the issue… Peculiar.
Furthermore, Apple tells 9to5Mac that recent updates to certain third-party apps are causing them to overload the system. The company says it’s working directly with those developers to fix the issues. According to Apple, some of the apps overloading the iPhone CPU and causing devices to overheat are Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber. Instagram issued a fix for the problem on September 27, Apple says.
Apple designs and builds the SoC, the thermal system, the outer casing, the operating system, the APIs, and is the gatekeeper for every application that runs on an iPhone – and yet the company still blames third party developers? How is it even possible that any of these applications can cause unexpected overheating in the first place, and how, if the App Store review process is put in place to protect users, did nobody at Apple catch this during the review process? If they can’t even detect and stop applications that can physically damage your iPhone, how on earth can anyone trust them to stop malware, spyware, and other crapware?
I can’t believe people still fall for this.
This is the “you’re holding it wrong” defense. Haha. it’s apple’s responsibility alone to keep devices safe from “overheating” and it’s disappointing to hear them play the blame game.
This article made me curious what exactly was meant by “overheating”, apparently their devices are reaching 116F/47C.
https://9to5mac.com/2023/09/26/iphone-15-overheating/
While such temps are unexpected for a mobile device, for all I know 116 is within technical specs for the hardware and iOS is following its programming to enforce those specs. This makes me wonder if something’s actually wrong here, or if apple processors are simply using more wattage than a mobile form factor can comfortably handle? If apple’s fix reduces performance, then I think we have our answer.
That’s… not how it works. If I assemble a computer and it cannot handle the heat load of e.g. rendering in Blender and gaming at the same time, there is only one person to blame for this, and it isn’t the developers of Blender or the game I am playing.
Properly designed system should be able to run at 100% load all day without throttling. Anything less is unacceptable. Because once the designers are allowed to get away with blaming the software for taxing the machine too much, they’ll start doing stuff like incorporating under-spec power supplies and then claiming the same when the system shuts down. “Your software is too rough! See? If you do nothing but watch movies and write emails all day, it works perfectly fine!”
Note that this explicitly does not include overclocking, which I can assure you that Iphone developers are not doing. Once someone starts overclocking a system, all guarantees are void.
You did leave out this part, which shows up right before the quote you pulled:
Apple also says that it’s identified a bug in iOS 17 that makes the overheating problem worse for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users. This problem will be “addressed in a software update,” the company says.
So it sounds like they’ve found a bug, are asking app developers to issue updates to their apps, and also issuing a patch.