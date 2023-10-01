The X220 ThinkPad is the best laptop in the world

The X220 ThinkPad is the greatest laptop ever made and you’re wrong if you think otherwise. No laptop hardware has since surpassed the nearly perfect build of the X220. New devices continue to get thinner and more fragile. Useful ports are constantly discarded for the sake of “design”. Functionality is no longer important to manufacturers. Repairability is purposefully removed to prevent users from truly “owing” their hardware.

It’s a mess out there. But thank goodness I still have my older, second-hand X220.