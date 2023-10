A lot has changed in 20 years. In 2003, the main question was: what encoding is this?

In 2023, it’s no longer a question: with a 98% probability, it’s UTF-8. Finally! We can stick our heads in the sand again! The question now becomes: how do we use UTF-8 correctly? Let’s see!

Everything you ever wanted to know about how Unicode works, and what UTF-8 does. Plus some annoying website design tricks, for which In apologise, even if it’s obviously not our site we’re linking to.