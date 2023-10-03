PicoCalc: a fully-functional clone of VisiCalc

The full-featured, high-precision spreadsheet application for the Pico-8 that nobody asked for has finally arrived! PicoCalc is a feature-complete clone of the 1979 classic VisiCalc, which introduced the world to an entirely new category of business application. Steve Jobs said of VisiCalc, it’s “what really drove — propelled — the Apple ][ to the success it achieved.”

PicoCalc taps into the dormant power inside your Pico-8, allowing it to run circles around VisiCalc on an Apple ][.