Windows Arm64EC ABI notes

The basic premise of Microsoft’s Arm64EC is that a single virtual address space can contain a mixture of ARM64 code and X64 code; the ARM64 code executes natively, whereas the X64 code is transparently converted to ARM64 code by a combination of JIT and AOT compilation, and ARM64 ⇄ X64 transitions can happen at any function call/return boundary.

I wish Windows on ARM would get more traction, because I want more ARM laptops to run Linux on. It seems clear by now that Linux OEMs are not at all interested in, or capable of, making and selling ARM hardware on their own, despite Linux being in an excellent position to make using ARM on a laptop or desktop almost entirely transparent without even needing to resort to translation layers or similar tools.