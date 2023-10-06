Thirty years ago: MS-DOS 6.00, DoubleSpace, and MultiConfig

In addition to several new full-screen utilities, like
DEFRAGto defragment your hard disk (licensed from Symantec),
MSBACKUPto efficiently backup your hard disk (also licensed from Symantec), and
MSAVto check for viruses (licensed from Central Point Software), there were a number of new command-line programs, such as
CHOICE,
DELTREE,
MOVE,
MSCDEX, and
SMARTDRV.
But the biggest addition to MS-DOS 6.00 was a new feature called DoubleSpace (dubbed “MagicDrive” internally) that automatically compressed everything on your hard disk, providing up to “double” the amount of effective disk space – or more, or less, depending on how compressible your files were overall.
Despite growing up with MS-DOS since our first computer was a 286 PC in 1990 or so, I never used any of these advanced features. I was 6-7, and just wanted to play games, basically. It’s only now that I’m much older that I actually admire the crazy things people have managed to squeeze out of – or into – DOS.