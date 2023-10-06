Thirty years ago: MS-DOS 6.00, DoubleSpace, and MultiConfig

In addition to several new full-screen utilities, like DEFRAG to defragment your hard disk (licensed from Symantec), MSBACKUP to efficiently backup your hard disk (also licensed from Symantec), and MSAV to check for viruses (licensed from Central Point Software), there were a number of new command-line programs, such as CHOICE , DELTREE , MOVE , MSCDEX , and SMARTDRV .

But the biggest addition to MS-DOS 6.00 was a new feature called DoubleSpace (dubbed “MagicDrive” internally) that automatically compressed everything on your hard disk, providing up to “double” the amount of effective disk space – or more, or less, depending on how compressible your files were overall.