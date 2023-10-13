Microsoft will ask European users for consent before sharing data between Windows and other Microsoft services

In the release notes for the latest Windows 11 Insider Build, there’s more notes about how Windows in the EU/EEA is diverging more and more from Windows for the rest of the world.

In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows will now require consent to share data between Windows and other signed-in Microsoft services. You will see some Windows features start to check for consent now, with more being added in future builds. Without consent to share data between Windows and other signed-in Microsoft services, some functionality in Windows features may be unavailable, for example certain types of file recommendations under “Recommended” on the Start menu.

No recommendations in the Start menu. O, woe is me.