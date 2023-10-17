Run Linux GUI apps on the Windows Subsystem for Linux

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) now supports running Linux GUI applications (X11 and Wayland) on Windows in a fully integrated desktop experience.

WSL 2 enables Linux GUI applications to feel native and natural to use on Windows.

Launch Linux apps from the Windows Start menu

Pin Linux apps to the Windows task bar

Use alt-tab to switch between Linux and Windows apps

Cut + Paste across Windows and Linux apps

You can now integrate both Windows and Linux applications into your workflow for a seamless desktop experience.