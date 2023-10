Frasier Fantasy is a loving tribute to the show, “Frasier,” in turn-based RPG form. Filled with Easter Eggs and callbacks, this is the game for anyone wondering if Eddie ever blinked first.

Yes, a fan-made Game Boy Color game where you play as Frasier Crane. I can’t believe someone went through the arduous process of making this, but I’m glad they did. This is absolutely brilliant.