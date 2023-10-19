Jon Stewart’s Apple TV Plus show ends, reportedly over coverage of AI and China

The New York Times reports that along with concerns about some of the guests booked to be on The Problem With Jon Stewart, Stewart’s intended discussions of artificial intelligence and China were a major concern for Apple. Though new episodes of the show were scheduled to begin shooting in just a few weeks, staffers learned today that production had been halted.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of its decision to end The Problem, Apple approached Stewart directly and expressed its need for the host and his team to be “aligned” with the company’s views on topics discussed. Rather than falling in line when Apple threatened to cancel the show, Stewart reportedly decided to walk.
Props to Stewart for telling Apple to shove it, but this once again highlights that Apple and Tim Cook are nothing but propaganda mouthpieces for the Chinese Communist Party.
It would be one thing for apple to say John Stewart’s show doesn’t reflect apple’s values. But to actually take a hands on approach in censoring it is really ugly move for apple. On the plus side, maybe the show will get syndication elsewhere? I don’t have apple TV and haven’t been able to watch shows like this one.