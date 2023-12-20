Here’s how Android app sideloading & third-party billing will change following settlement

One of the changes Google is forced to make because of the antitrust trial vs. Epic concerns how sideloading works on Android.

Right now, sideloading an app on Android requires users to open an APK and, if the source app is not already approved, follow a link to settings where that option can be enabled before they can return to the installation process. Following the changes outlined in this settlement, Android will be required to simplify this process by condensing it down to one screen. Android will still be able to outline the risks of sideloading on this screen, but it will be a one-step process. The new screen will say: ↫ Ben Schoon at 9to5Google

I’m not sure if this is a better approach. The way I have sideloading set up on my Android devices is that only File, Google’s file manager for Android, is allowed to install any APK, so even if, for some reason, I download a harmful APK accidentally through a phishing email or my browser, it will just sit inert in my downloads folder until I were to actively open Files and install said APK. It’s safeguard I most likely don’t need, but I do like having installing APKs limited to just the Google file manager for my own peace of mind.

This change would, if I’m reading things correctly, make it so that any application can more easily be given the permission to install APKs, which seems like it’s not going to encourage many more people to intentionally sideload, but will perhaps make people accidentally grant random applications the permission to do so. It’s an odd change, for sure, and I hope there’s some way to disable this if Google implements this outside of the US as well.