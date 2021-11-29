VMware mouse driver for Windows 3.x

Running Windows 3.1 in VMware (or seemingly, QEMU, but it’s not yet tested), but annoyed by having to grab and ungrab the cursor manually?

Wish you could just move the cursor in and out like a modern OS (one with USB tablet support or VMware Tools drivers), with no Ctrl+Alt dancing?

Or want to control your cursor at all under the ESXi web UI? (It doesn’t do relative input.)

With this driver, now you can. It implements the interface that VMware uses (the backdoor), replacing the existing PS/2 mouse driver.