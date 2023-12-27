Does Wayland really break everything?

We’re hearing more about this recently because the transition is picking up steam. X11’s maintainers have announced an end to its maintenance. Plasma is going Wayland by default, following GNOME. Fedora is dropping X11 support entirely. We’re in the part of the transition where people who haven’t thought about it at all are starting to do so and realizing that 100% of the pieces needed for their specific use cases aren’t in place yet. This is good! Them being heard is how stuff happens. I wish it had happened sooner, but we are where we are, and there are a lot of recent proposals and work around things like remote control, color management, drawing tablet support, and window positioning. There will probably be an awkward period before all of these pieces are in place for all of the people. And for the those who really do suffer from showstopping omissions, I say keep using X11 until it’s resolved. No one’s stopping you.↫ Nate Graham at Pointie Stick
Will all the people who both can and want to work on X.org please raise their hands?
Oh, no hands?
What a shame.
Thom I feel you’ve been using this disingenuous argument for a long while now. When X11 is working and wayland is not, wayland is the one that still needs work.
I’m old enough to have used X10 when it was new, and know that X was always a platform for developing UIs, not a UI in and of itself. All of the existing UIs in the mid-80s look clunky to 21st century eyes, which Nate Graham seems to have missed. I knew enough X internals to have worked on both X/SunView and X/NeWS integration at the time, but its time has passed. The one substantive issue I’m aware of is that Wayland apparently does not support screensavers in a reasonable fashion (per jwz), which is ironic considering that we once again have a display technology (OLED) which suffers from burn-in issues. I’m also of the opinion that the single biggest lost opportunity in the UI space was Sun failing to open source NeWS, I still believe it was better than anything we had then or even now.
Yes I’m one using X11 everyday, it’s the only thing I can use everywhere I need it, so I’ll keep using it as encouraged.
It’s an interesting article but almost every conclusion in it is wrong. As “bad” as X11 is (is it? for all the modern graphics paradigms people simply use the rendering backend, ignoring all fancier features) it was a platform, something cannot be said about Wayland 15 years in.
I can see value in local desktop oriented display, similar to what both Apple and Microsoft came up years ago but the whole process was an unmitigated disaster.
This is what Wayland should have been from beginning:
– Have reference implementation (a library and a complete window manager/composer) ready in 2010.
– Protocol of all desktop environment features specified from the beginning. Including such advanced features like window states, clipboards, IPC, screenshots/desktop capture/screens avers, actual new features etc.
– The implementation using Xorg as a backend with paths for switching backends in the future.
(No surprise it didn’t happen, these were and in some cases still are anti goals for Wayland proponents)
What we’ve got instead is a big pile of s**t that will be unusable for another decade. By then Linux/X11 will be dead and we will be talking about a new shiny desktop no one cares about set to replace aging Wayland.