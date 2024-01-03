Maestro: UNIX-like kernel and operating system written in Rust, compatible-ish with Linux

Maestro is a lightweight Unix-like kernel written in Rust.
The goal is to provide a lightweight operating system able to use the safety features of the Rust language to be reliable.↫ Maestro’s GitHub page
The state of this project is actually kind of amazing – roughly 31% of Linux systemcalls are more or less already implemented, and it also comes with a daemon manager, a package manager, and can already run musl, bash, various core GNU utilities, and so on. It has kernel modules, a VGA text mode terminal, virtual memory, and a lot more.
It is genuinely incredible. And almost entirely the work of one person.
It goes to show that if there was the will, Linux could be quickly replaced.
The only scenario I see that actually happening is if enterprise grew tired of Linus himself and wanted to manage their OS kernal following a different model.
But I look at the Rust code compared to C and wonder if this is a future Wayland vs X argument in a decade or two…